Jack Allen, age 79, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with heart disease. Jack was a member of Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church and an Air Force veteran. After his four years in the Air Force, he began and ended his career with Lowes Home Improvement with 40 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oad and Mattie Allen and son, Clark Allen.
