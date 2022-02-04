Jackie H. Carter, age 80, of New Market, met Jesus with open arms on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Along the journey of life he met the love of his life in 1959, Carolyn Carter, who he has been married to for 62 years. Jackie loved life, loved his family and friends, but most importantly he loved Jesus. He was a husband, brother, father, and papaw and Jim.
