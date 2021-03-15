Jackie Porter Lawrence, age 82, of New Market, went to his heavenly home on Friday, March 12, 2021, ten days before his 83rd birthday.
Jackie accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior several years ago during the Jefferson County Baptist Tent Crusade and he attended Rocky Valley Baptist Church. He had fought against many health issues in the last four years. Jackie was a farmer and a U.S. Army veteran, serving one year in Korea. He was a warm hearted, generous person who never wanted to do or say anything to hurt others. Jackie enjoyed going to local singing and dancing events.
