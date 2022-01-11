Jackie Riley Case, 82, of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Cookeville, Tennessee. Born Saturday, October 7, 1939, in Jefferson City, Tennessee, he was the son of the late John Henry Case and the late Cecil “Polly” Hall Case-Cantwell.
Jackie had a love for his country, entering the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Jefferson City High School. He served at many stations, including Thailand and Azores, as well as the mainland U.S. for over 21 years. He was a family man, caring for and loving his family and friends.
