Jacques “Todd” Churchman, age 60, of Dandridge, TN, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, following a long, hard battle and extended illness of health issues.
Todd was a member of the Lawsons Chapel Church and was a former employee of the Jefferson City Fire Department and Smoky Mountain Knife Works. Todd enjoyed being a volunteer of the Dandridge Fire Department and the Jefferson County Rescue Squad before his health caused him to retire.
