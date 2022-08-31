Jake “J.B.” Brown, age 89, of Knoxville, formerly from Dandridge, passed away August 27, 2022 following a brief illness.
J.B. was born October 6, 1932 in Knoxville, the son of the late Hugh and Amanda Brown. He was a member of the French Broad Baptist Church and an accountant for Gulf Oil, retiring after many years. J.B. enjoyed wood working, assisting his wife with her quilting and traveling in their RV to craft shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.