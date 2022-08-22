James Albert Stapleton, age 87, of New Market, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
James grew up on a family farm. He was the youngest of 15 children, who were taught and knew true work ethic. He was a farmer and Mill Foreman at Asarco Mines. After retirement from the mines, he became the Maintenance Supervisor for the City of New Market. James loved his wife and his family, and wanted to be with Jesus. He was funny, and proud, with a fiery personality. He is finally at peace and rejoicing with his Jean, Tammy and lots of family and friends. His daughters, Elaine and Venecia are sad but blessed to know their Dad is now at peace and with Jesus and the love of is life, our mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.