James Arthur “Jim” Kesterson, age 79, of Dandridge, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam Era. He was an avid gun collector and loved animals. Jim will be remembered for his jovial personality and sense of humor. He never met a stranger, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
