James Blalock, age 84, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on December 5, 2021.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed on the Isle of Crete for one year. James, along with his wife, Shelma, owned and operated the Hoagie Shop in Jefferson City for more than forty years. Their children and their grandchildren also worked there in their young years. He was a great friend to many and he deeply appreciated all the friendships and support through the years. He and his family have many wonderful memories of dear friends made at the Hoagie Shop.
