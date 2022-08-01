James C. Ambrose, age 51, of New Market, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Ridgeview Terrace Nursing Home in Rutledge.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Barbara and Wayne Guinn; sister, Misty (Greg) Weston; brother, William Ambrose; step-brothers, Dustin and Jason Guinn; daughters, Jamie (Will) Allen, Sarena (Chris) Gemma, Jasmine (Brett) Regan and Scarlett (Todd) White; seven beautiful granddaughters; one handsome grandson; two nephews; his three best friends, Jarnigan Baily, David Vaughn and Sammy Poisel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.