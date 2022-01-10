James C. Moody, 89, of Jefferson City, unexpectedly passed away on January 7, 2022 after a brief cardiac illness when his valiant heart finally stopped beating.
He died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family members. Jim was born and grew up in Vermont, the oldest of four children. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving during the Korean War. It was during that time that he met his wife, Esther Purkey of New Tazwell, who was the twin sister of one of his Air Force buddies. Jim and Esther married in 1953 and lived in Denver and Albuquerque while Jim was with the Air Force.
