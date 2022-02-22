James David Hilyer, age 80, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Mr. Hilyer is survived by his wife, Anne; daughter, Denice Cox (Tom Cox); step-daughter, Michelle and step-son, David. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers; numerous nieces and nephews and a close family friend.
