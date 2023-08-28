James Dean Ray, 87, of Dandridge, TN passed on to Heaven on August 21, 2023 following a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Sue (Brian) Bess; daughter, Jamie (Jarrett) Conner; son, Jimmy (Donna) Ray; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; multiple in-laws and countless friends and extended family. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Chet and Robena; sister, Donna (Florka) and brother, Bob.
