James E. Corum

Mr. James Edward Corum, age 61, of Mohawk, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his home. He was a member of Nina Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Cyle V. Corum Jr. and Mattie Glyne Snow Corum; brother, William Charles “Bill” Corum; and brother-in-law, Glenn Owen Loveday. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Kay Corum of the home; daughters, Christina Ray (Tom), Jessica Nicely (Colby), Amanda Buell (Danny) and Nikki Jackson (Micky) and son, Steven Corum; grandsons, Josh Dean, Jackson Nicely, Dade and Ethen Buell, Devin, Aiden and Tyler Jackson; sisters, Linda C. Loveday and Elizabeth Morefield (Bo); nephews, Kyle Glenn Loveday (Karen) and David Christopher Loveday. Additional survivors include several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Nina Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Norris officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourage that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
