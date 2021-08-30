James E. Rolen, age 75, of Talbott, TN, a loving husband and father, passed away on August 28, 2021 due to complications from Covid.
He was retired from AT&T, was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, and an Auxiliary Police Officer in Morristown. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a Vietnam veteran, where he served as a communications line specialist. He was a member of Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church and dearly loved his church family.
