James “Eddie” Edward Massengill, age 67, of Jefferson City, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
He was a life-long member of Community Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and James Walter Massengill; grandparents, Elsie and William C. Massengill, Ida and Cecil Ray.
He is survived by his siblings, Robbie Massengill, Larry Massengill, Sissie Massengill, Connie Babyak and Kenny Massengill; special aunt, Opal Massengill; special nephew, David Babyak; special niece, Destiny Babyak; several other nieces and nephews; his special furry companion, Riley.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Fielden Funeral Home, New Market, is in charge of arrangements.
