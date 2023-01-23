James H. Sterling, 84 years old, of Greeneville, TN, passed away at 6:15 a.m. on January 22, 2023 at his home after a struggle with major illnesses.
He was a very kind and caring person who enjoyed telling jokes, a variety of music, and building computers. After graduating from U.T. Knoxville his major employment was spent in the agriculture field as field representative for Stokely Van Camp and Moody Dunbar Canners. He had a deep Christian faith and brings us joy knowing that God’s arms embrace him.
