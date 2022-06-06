James Harris Collins, also known as “Papaw, Big Jim, Jimmy, Mr. Collins, Bird Dog and Dad” made his way home with the Lord on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
He grew up in Goodlettsville, TN in a loving home with his parents and brother. Jim loved and excelled in all sports, where after graduating high school, he earned a basketball scholarship to Carson-Newman College. It was there he met his wife, Doris Collins. He then pursued his Master’s Degree at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville in Education and Administration.
