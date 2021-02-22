James (J. C.) Clayton Davis, age 80, of Talbott, TN passed away peacefully in his home on February 21, 2021. He went home to be with the Lord after a short, courageous battle with lymphoma cancer.
He was a regular attendee of Grace Point Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for Roadway for 31 years and drove a truck for other companies prior. Trucking was in his blood. We mourn the loss but celebrate the life of J. C. Davis. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was known for his infectious smile and never met a stranger. He was looking forward to seeing his mom who he has not seen in 72 years, as she passed away when he was eight years old.
