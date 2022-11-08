James “Jim" Dukes went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2022, at the age of 94. Though he was not our biological father and grandfather, he was wholeheartedly our family's beloved "Pop" and "Pappaw."
He showed us by example the true meaning of being a faithful and loving spouse to our Mammaw, a father and grandfather to us, and friend to those around him. He was always willing to offer assistance to a family member or friend in need, and loved to serve by cooking and sharing food for family functions, church events, and for people who needed help or comfort from a meal. He enjoyed spending time with family, visiting with friends, listening to gospel music, working on the farm and home, and working on cars. He was skillful inventive, and fun.
