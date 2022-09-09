James “Keith” Hamilton was born on a small farm on the edge of Grainger County by the Holston River, in Mascot, to Tilmon Lafayette “TL” Hamilton, Jr. and Virginia “Ruth” Hamilton (Turner) on March 20, 1943.
He passed peacefully after a short illness, on September 6, 2022. Keith met Thelma McCoy as a junior at Carter High School. He turned her eye as a strapping 130 pound starting defensive end on the 1959 undefeated football team. Keith proposed with a ring on Thelma’s graduation in the spring of 1962. They were married on September 20, 1962, enjoying the next 60 years together. Keith worked 35+ years for Rohm & Hass, a specialty chemical manufacturer in Knoxville. He retired to the family farm, where he lived his entire life, in 2005.
