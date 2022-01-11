James Lee Greenlee, age 53, of Rutledge, gained his angel wings on January 8, 2022. After a four month battle with Covid, our heavenly Father called him home. Waiting at heaven’s gate to welcome Lee home were his father, Millard Greenlee, Jr. and his grandparents, Millard (Francis) Greenlee and Millard (Ida Mae) Brooks.
Family left in mourning are Lee’s mother, Christine Greenlee; children, Brandon (Makaila) Greenlee and Amber Greenlee (Benjamin Acuff); papaw’s lil girl, granddaughter, Lily Greenlee; sister and brother, Johnny (Jessica) Greenlee and Cathleen Greenlee Carroll. With nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins left with loving memories of Lee.
