James Michael Clifton

Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.