James Michael Clifton, age 43, of New Market, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021. He was a member of Power House Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a 1996 graduate of Jefferson County High School. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James D. and Anna R. Willis. He is survived by his mother, Sandra (Jimmy Foster) Clifton; son, Gage Cameron Gay; sister, Caroline Jean Clifton; one niece, Penelope Fawn Winkler; nephew, Damon Blake Clifton; several other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, November 21 at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home with VFW Post 5266 officiating. Westside Chapel Funeral Home, Morristown is in charge of arrangements.
