James Richard Camp, Jr., age 80, departed from his earthly course on July 28, 2021, at 2:40 a.m. surrounded by family and friends. Born November 12, 1940 in Cherokee County, South Carolina, the son of James R. Camp, Sr. and Juliette Watkins Camp who preceded him in death.
He was a U. S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam and retired from Lear Seating. He was a loving father and provider for his family.
