James Seth Widner, age 29, of Strawberry Plains, passed away August 30, 2020.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at a young age and those who love him take comfort that he is at peace in his Heavenly home. Seth was kindhearted and always willing to help someone in need. His humor and heart will be missed by many. He attended Jefferson County High School.
