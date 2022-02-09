James Teddy Correll, II, Teddy ran into our Heavenly Father’s arms Saturday, February 5, 2022 after a long battle with COVID pneumonia. He was 52 years old.
If you knew Teddy, which most everyone did, he loved God, family, and country. He was a wonderful husband, step-father, son, brother and uncle. He fully enjoyed these last three years the most because he met the love of his life and her precious daughter whom he got to love and enjoy. He was a momma’s boy and his dad’s twin. In his eyes, no one could do any wrong especially his sister for they shared a special bond that was one for the ages.
