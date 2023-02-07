Jane Evelyn Hudson, age 80, of Jefferson City passed away February 4, 2023 after several years of declining health.
Jane was born in Greeneville, TN on March 24, 1942. She was the second of six children and grew up on a farm in Jefferson City. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960 then attended Nashville Business College on a basketball scholarship. She did further studies at MTSU. Our hearts are broken as we all mourn the loss of our beloved older sister, Jane. Sisters share a special bond and we will miss her very much. Jane loved cooking, canning, going on outings with family and friends, playing board games, celebrating birthdays and holidays, sports and music. She was the terrific soprano voice of the sister’s trio with Judy and Mala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.