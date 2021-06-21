Jane Sluder Crosby, age 65, of Talbott, TN was born May 28, 1956 in Newport, TN and passed away on June 17, 2021.
She was a graduate of Tenn Tech with a teaching degree, and taught school in the Cocke County School System for 25 years, and then in the Jefferson County School System for 10 years. She retired from teaching in 2016 but was continuing as a substitute. She also worked at Dollywood for five years. She spent much of her life at Mowhawk Mill, which her parents owned. In 1993 she married and began her life as a farm wife at Crosby Farms with her husband, Charles.
