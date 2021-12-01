Jane (Stuart) Lehman Hudson of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, went to be with Jesus on November 25, 2021, from her home after a valiant fight with cancer. She was 73 years old.
Jane was born on March 31, 1948, the third of seven children of Guy Allen and Cecelia “Jill” Zimmermann Stuart of White Pine, Tennessee. Except for one year spent in Carrollton, Illinois, she spent her entire childhood in White Pine. After high school graduation, Jane attended the University of Tennessee, where she earned a BS in accounting. Her first jobs took her to Atlanta and to Phoenix, Arizona. While living in Phoenix, she met and married William L. Lehman. During the years of their marriage, she and Bill lived in Phoenix, where she worked in the law offices of Bob Goldwater. After moving to Asheville, North Carolina, Jane worked in the executive offices at Seneca Foods. Her next position, after Bill’s retirement, took her to Sacramento, California, where she worked at McClellan Air Force Base. After her position at McClellan, she and Bill moved to the Washington D.C. area where she held positions with NCIX (National Counterintelligence Executive) as executive secretary to the director and later worked as an analyst for the CIA, retiring in 2010.
