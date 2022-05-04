Janice “Gail” Gray, age 71, of New Market, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022.
She was a member of the Tennessee Foothill Cloggers and the Old Time Saturday Festival Planning Committee. After 25 years of dedicated service, Gail retired from Rittenhouse in Jefferson City. She had a passion for traveling, camping and adventure. She also enjoyed taking flight lessons, reaching the level of solo flights.
