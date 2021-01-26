Janice Swanson was born July 14, 1942 in Vernon, TX. She passed away from this earthly home January 22, 2021.
Janice is survived by two children, Rual Swanson and his wife, Shay Swanson of Morristown and Elaine Marin of Wichita Falls, TX; nine grandchildren, Caleb, Ryan, Tyler, Sidney Swanson and Shealean Wells, Paige Flores, Andi Dehoyos, Roxy Marin and Lee Marin.
