Janis Witherspoon, age 74, was born February 1, 1946 in Electra, TX. Janis passed on from this earthly home January 19, 2021 to be with her husband, Leon Witherspoon. She and Leon married June 20, 1965.
She is survived by her two children, Cody Witherspoon and his wife, Nancy Witherspoon of New Market and Shay Swanson and her husband, Rual Swanson of Morristown; six grandchildren, Brent and Riley Witherspoon and Caleb, Ryan, Tyler and Sidney Swanson.
