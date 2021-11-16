Jason “Grumpy” Holliday, age 49, of New Market, TN went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2021, after a long, courageous battle. He was retired from Jefferson City Fire Department, where he was a member of the R.I.T. team, was a Firefighter 1, and also a first responder. He has worked at and made many friends at West Central Signs of Florida, Farrar Funeral Home, and Jefferson Memorial Hospital in both ER and OR. He was known to many as the beloved softball coach where he was always encouraging and supportive. He was known by all as “Coach Grumpy.” He loved model cars and through this had made many special friends all over the world. Most recently, his hobby had been wood turning. Preceded in death by sister, Virginia Holliday. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Spinks Holliday; daughter and fiancé, Morgan Taylor-Lynn Holliday and Parker Hall; mother-in-law, Sandra Stroup; brothers-in-law, Scott (Cheryl) Spinks, Tyler Stroup and daughter, Oaklyn; sister-in-law, Cora Stroup-Ballinger and special nephews, Cameron, Chase and Calyb; and his pride and joy, his puppies, Arick, Leia, Loki and Grandpuppy Athena Lee; father, Richard Holliday; sisters Shelly Holliday and Cheryl Holliday; brother, Jamie Holliday; several nieces and nephews. Friends may pay their respects from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Farrar Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jefferson County Humane Society, Sevier County Humane Society, or East TN Pit Bull Rescue. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
