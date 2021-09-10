Jean Arnold Stapleton, age 83, of New Market, went peacefully to be in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 9, 2021, after battling COVID and many other medical conditions.
As a long-time member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church, her church and church family were a huge part of her life. She taught in head start and worked many years in special education at New Market Elementary School. Children were her passion. Her greatest love and fulfillment was helping care for her grandkids and great-grandkids. This truly was a pure joy for her. She leaves behind her husband, who she loved with all her heart. When they say you become one when married, this was a true statement for them. As children, one of the greatest gifts she gave us was total complete acceptance of everyone, never judgmental, only respect each person for who they are. No one is better than another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.