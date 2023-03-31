A Celebration of Life service will be held for Jean E. Hedges on Saturday, April 15 at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, 1610 Russell Avenue, Jefferson City, TN 37760. There will be a visitation period starting at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Westview Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Martin delivers walk-off winner
- Longmire tops charts at Hardin Valley
- Powerful bats lift JCHS over Greeneville
- Ballard’s hard work leads to dream opportunity
- Patriots taking early tests with region prospects
- Lady Patriots runner-up in Sevier Co. meet
- Police Blotter
- Linda Gann
- LCA trounces Concord Christian
- New Market celebrates $25K grant from DICK’S
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.