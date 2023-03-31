Jean E. Hedges

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Jean E. Hedges on Saturday, April 15 at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, 1610 Russell Avenue, Jefferson City, TN 37760. There will be a visitation period starting at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Westview Cemetery.

