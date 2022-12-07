Jean Estella Hedges, age 93, of Jefferson City, TN, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 14, 1929, in Washington, D.C. She lived in Washington, D.C. until she was married. She was preceded in death by her father, Linwood Earl Smith; her mother, Mabel Estella Tate Smith; her husband, Ernest C. Hedges, Jr. and her sister, Ellen (Smith) Hale. She married her high school sweetheart, Ernie, on January 28, 1950. Jean received a Certificate of Commercial Art from the National Art School, Washington, D.C. and worked for the D.C. Public Library in Publicity and Promotion. In addition to raising their three children she worked at a sign company doing silk screen work and made signs for the local grocery stores. She also obtained her Associate in Arts Degree from Prince Georges Community College in 1985. At PGCC, she was awarded the 1985 Award for Excellence in the study of History. She was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She was very active in her home church and was an ordained deacon. Jean was a calligrapher and belonged to the Washington Calligraphers Guild. She taught calligraphy and showed at many craft shows.
After moving to Jefferson City in 1990 she was busy campaigning for a new Jefferson City Public Library. Every chance she got she spoke before the City Council urging them to support the building of a new library. The current beautiful library is a monument to her efforts. She served as president of the Friends of the Jefferson City Public Library.
