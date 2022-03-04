On the evening of Tuesday, March 1, 2022 we stood at her bedside arm in arm and witnessed Jean Loveday peacefully transition to heaven. She was surrounded by dear family. She left this world on the wings of our songs and prayers.
She was born on December 16, 1938, to Vernon and Norine Terry of Knoxville. She wed the love of her life, Clifford Loveday, at a young age and they began their family right away. A natural at motherhood, Jean birthed five children. As the family grew, the Loveday’s yard served as the neighborhood playground, clubhouse, and ball field. While raising four sons and a daughter, Jean opened her first business, a day care center serving Knoxville families. She operated the day care for over 20 years and in that time, she loved and cared for hundreds of children and their parents.
