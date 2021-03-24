Jeffery Dean Simms, age 53, of Sweetwater, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
He was a sergeant in the U.S. Airforce. He was a tactical squadron chief. He attained Eagle Scout rank through the Boy Scouts of America Troop # 76 in Jefferson City. Jeff worked in the family business the “Hoagie Shop Deli” for many years in Jefferson City. Jeff was well known and beloved by many. Jeff was an accomplished musician with various musical projects.
