Jeremy Kent Vaughn

Jeremy Kent Vaughn, age 44, of Rutledge, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021.

Jeremy worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratories Y-12 plant for over twelve years. He was a member of IBEW #760.

