Jeri Beth Kelley Lanier passed peacefully July 28, 2022 at her home in Dandridge, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family.
Jeri fought a year-long battle against pancreatic cancer. Born February 26, 1959 in Onaga, Kansas, she moved with her family to New Jersey in 1960, graduating from Point Pleasant Beach High School, in 1977. Always a lover of animals, Jeri did a semester of pre-vet school at Kansas State University. She moved her family to Alaska in the early 80’s, where she worked as a mental health advocate for the State of Alaska, before moving to Tennessee. Jeri Beth lived a full life and cast a wide net of love and friendship. She gave generously of her heart to all who knew her, claiming any stray child or animal as her own. We all know Jeri Beth was always right (just ask her children) and was a master of the snarky comment. But you couldn’t get ‘bit’ by her wit and not also know that her big heart loved you.
