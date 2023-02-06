Jerrold (Jerry) Lee Johnson passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the age of 76, surrounded by his family.
Jerry was an electrical design engineer at Magnavox/Philips Consumer Electronics for 24 years. After his career at Philips, he was a courier at Jefferson Memorial Hospital for 15 years. Born in East Saint Louis, IL, to S. Leo and Mary Virginia Johnson, he spent the last 42 years living in New Market with his wife of 54 years, Florence L. Johnson (nee Eversman).
