Jerry Dean Baxter, age 57, passed away at 3:36 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital following an extended illness. He had given his heart to the Lord, which he was so proud of. He was a jack of all trades and a mechanic extraordinaire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Yvonne and John Cornelius; and sister, Mary Ann Million.
