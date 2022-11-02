Jerry Douglas Snow, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on October 24, 2022 at the age of 81.
Jerry was born in Olympia, Washington to Douglas and Hertha Gieseke Snow, recent transplants from North Dakota. The family soon moved to Tacoma, where sister, Cynthia joined the family, and it was there that the siblings grew up skiing and boating. In 1964 Jerry married Brenda Tronson. After his graduation from the University of Washington with a degree in Ceramic Engineering, the couple moved to Cleveland, Ohio for Jerry’s first professional job at Ferro Corp. A few years later, he earned a Master’s in Metallurgy from Case Western Reserve University. Sons Michael and Christopher were born in Ohio, where the family took advantage of the city’s rich cultural offerings.
