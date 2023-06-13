Jerry Glenn Lane, age 75, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
He was an active member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, and he proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Jerry was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 59.
