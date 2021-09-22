Jewell Keaton Trent, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
She was a long-time member of Friendlies Chapel in Sneedville and attended Nance’s Grove Baptist Church in New Market. Jewell retired from Magnavox after many years of dedicated service. She was also a sitter for the Darby House. Jewell will be remembered for her love of family and church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.