Jo Carolyn Woods Poe, age 88, of Dandridge, TN passed away peacefully at Jefferson Park of Dandridge on Saturday morning, May 13, 2023.
She was a member of the Central Heights Baptist Church and was retired from First Tennessee Bank after many years of service. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and a host of friends.
