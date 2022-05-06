Joan McCurry (Varnum) peacefully left this life on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Born Joan Marie McCurry, in Ecorse, MI, on September 30, 1930 and survived in her generation by sister, Donna Roberts and brother, Thomas McCurry. Joan was the daughter of Ed McCurry and Mary (Lewis) Taylor of New Market. She was predeceased by sister, Jean Sadow and brothers, Jim, Jack and Ed McCurry. Thus began 91 years of faith, work, and love.
She served the Lord through her staunch Baptist faith, worshipping in youth at Nances Grove Baptist Church in New Market. Her grandfather, Emmit Lewis (called “Papa”, married to Susan “Mamie” Lewis) was one of its first preachers and her mom was a member for many years. Joan would see her youngest daughter married there.
