Joan Welch Rowan, age 87, of Sanford, FL formerly of Dandridge, TN passed away December 31, 2022.
She was a 1955 graduate of Maury High School and was a business school graduate in Nashville. Following graduation of the business school, she was a secretary for Catholic Charities of Nashville and then went on to be a manager for Porter Paints followed by her move to Sanford, FL where she opened her on Porter Paints Store in Orlando, FL where she worked until she retired. Following a brief retirement, she and her husband opened an antique store in Sanford, FL that they enjoyed immensely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.