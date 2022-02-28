JoAnn Duggins Chitwood passed away peacefully on February 25, 2022 in Jefferson City, Tennessee. She was born on December 4, 1931 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Blaine and Ina Duggins and grew up in Oliver Springs and Knoxville.
JoAnn graduated from Knoxville High School, Cumberland College (KY) and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. JoAnn met her future husband, Howard, at Cumberland, and they moved to Jefferson City in 1957 after Howard completed a graduate degree and his Army service. Howard joined the mathematics faculty at Carson-Newman College, his alma mater, and JoAnn later joined him at CNC as the administrative assistant to the director of alumni affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.