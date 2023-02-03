Joe M. French, Jr. age 81, of Dandridge, TN passed away Wednesday evening February 1, 2023, following a brief illness.
Joe was born August 22, 1941 in Dandridge, TN to the late Mack and Naomi (Foster) French. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era and retired from the human resources and personnel division of TVA after 30 years of service. Joe was never married but enjoyed his circle of friends and living on his family’s homeplace.
